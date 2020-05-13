Telstra’s 5G network has been switched on in almost 60 suburbs across Melbourne.
A total of 57 suburbs including Edithvale, Ardeer, Armadale, Richmond and Brunswick, are now more than 50 per cent covered by the network which has faster download speeds.
Other Melbourne suburbs have had 5G rolled but the suburb has a coverage rate of less than 50%, so is not covered in the total.
“2020 is going to be the year of 5G and our focus is on continuing to expand our 5G coverage so we can bring it to more areas across Melbourne and Victoria,” Telstra Regional General Manager Loretta Willaton said.
‘5G is delivering faster download speeds, lower latency and greater network capacity to our users which is especially important in busy areas in Melbourne.’
The full list of suburbs that now have 5G
- Altona Meadows
- Edithvale
- Parkdale
- Altona North
- Essendon North
- Point Cook
- Ardeer
- Gladstone Park
- Reservoir
- Armadale
- Heatherton
- Richmond
- Aspendale
- Kealba
- Roxburgh Park
- Balaclava
- Keilor
- Scoresby
- Bayswater
- Keilor East
- Seabrook
- Brooklyn
- Keilor Lodge
- Somerton
- Brunswick
- Keilor Park
- South Melbourne
- Brunswick West
- Keysborough
- Southbank
- Campbellfield
- Lysterfield South
- St Albans
- Clarinda
- Meadow Heights
- St Helena
- Clayton South
- Melbourne Airport
- Sunshine West
- Coolaroo
- Melbourne CBD
- Tottenham
- Craigieburn
- Moorabbin Airport
- Tullamarine
- Derrimut
- Mordialloc
- Vermont South
- Dingley Village
- North Melbourne
- Wantirna
- Docklands
- Nunawading
- Williamstown
- East Melbourne
- Oakleigh East
- Williamstown North