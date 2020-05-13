Telstra’s 5G network has been switched on in almost 60 suburbs across Melbourne.

A total of 57 suburbs including Edithvale, Ardeer, Armadale, Richmond and Brunswick, are now more than 50 per cent covered by the network which has faster download speeds.

Other Melbourne suburbs have had 5G rolled but the suburb has a coverage rate of less than 50%, so is not covered in the total.

“2020 is going to be the year of 5G and our focus is on continuing to expand our 5G coverage so we can bring it to more areas across Melbourne and Victoria,” Telstra Regional General Manager Loretta Willaton said.

‘5G is delivering faster download speeds, lower latency and greater network capacity to our users which is especially important in busy areas in Melbourne.’

The full list of suburbs that now have 5G

Altona Meadows

Edithvale

Parkdale

Altona North

Essendon North

Point Cook

Ardeer

Gladstone Park

Reservoir

Armadale

Heatherton

Richmond

Aspendale

Kealba

Roxburgh Park

Balaclava

Keilor

Scoresby

Bayswater

Keilor East

Seabrook

Brooklyn

Keilor Lodge

Somerton

Brunswick

Keilor Park

South Melbourne

Brunswick West

Keysborough

Southbank

Campbellfield

Lysterfield South

St Albans

Clarinda

Meadow Heights

St Helena

Clayton South

Melbourne Airport

Sunshine West

Coolaroo

Melbourne CBD

Tottenham

Craigieburn

Moorabbin Airport

Tullamarine

Derrimut

Mordialloc

Vermont South

Dingley Village

North Melbourne

Wantirna

Docklands

Nunawading

Williamstown

East Melbourne

Oakleigh East

Williamstown North

