Fairy tales. We love them, obviously, but it’s about time they got a bit of a shake up.

Godmothered, the new flick about to be released on Disney+, has us all wishing for this kind of fairy tale. So pop in your takeaway order and get comfy on the couch, because this movie is calling for it!

Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell), who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers.

Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mum (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston.

Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “happily ever after,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Check out the trailer below.

Godmothered, a new Disney+ Original, streaming on Disney+ from Friday December 4. ©2020 Disney