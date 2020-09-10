Android users are being told to delete six apps after it was found they may contain malware, which could retrieve money from bank accounts.

Cyber security company Pradeo has identified the batch of apps infected with the ‘Joker’ malware.

The malware takes money by signing them up to paid subscriptions without any knowledge or consent.

The apps are Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Push Message-Texting&SMS, Emoji Wallpaper, Separate Doc Scanner and Fingertip GameBox.

“Users are advised to immediately delete them from their device to avoid fraudulent activities,” Pradeo says in a post on its blog.

The apps have been removed from Google Play but have already been downloaded 200,000 times and could remain on the thousands of devices.

