Coles will be giving away free stainless steel cookware over the next few weeks as part of their new MasterChef collectables range.

From Wednesday March 24, shoppers will be able to earn “Cookware Credits” for every $20 or more in one transaction at Coles or Coles online. Just make sure you always have your Flybuys on hand!

Customers will be able to trade in the credits for one of the seven pieces in the collection, including non-stick frying pans, a casserole dish, a steamer and a stock pot.

Coles Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Ronson said, “a lot of pots and pans got a good work out over the past year and there’s plenty of Aussie families who are now much in need of a few replacements.”

“Our recent MasterChef knives program was our most popular loyalty program to date with the highest participation rate across Australian households.

“Much like our glassware, food storage containers and knife campaigns, we love to help customers top up their kitchen with essential tools.”

For shoppers who are want to get the full set, but are having trouble earning enough credits, the supermarket are introducing a ‘half pay’ system. Customers will be able to redeem the products with half the required credits and pay half of the retail price.

