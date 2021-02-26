Coles have announced it will no longer sell single-use plastic tableware in any of its stores.

From July 21, 2021, the retail chain will withdraw all disposable cups, plates, bowls, straws, cutlery from sale at Coles, Coles Express and all its liquor stores.

The move is expected to divert 1.5 million kilograms of single-use plastic from landfill each year.

Coles CEO Steven Cain said the supermarket is committed to environmental leadership.

“Ensuring the sustainability of our business is essential to our future success,” Cain said.

“This important initiative will not only divert more than 1.5 million kilograms of plastic from landfill each year, it will also help our customers who are telling us they want to make more sustainable choices.’’

Coles said their decision had overwhelming support in a customer survey, showing 65 per cent of surveyed people were concerned about the impact of single-use plastic tableware and prefer sustainable alternatives.

