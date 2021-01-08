Wow this one is genius!

A very clever lady shared her DIY transformation of Kmart’s standard grey 2 seater sofa into something so beautiful and unique!

Becc shared her project on popular Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor showing how she transformed the couch with a little bit of velvet fabric from Spotlight.

“Reupholstered the $199 2 seat sofa today. Green velvet fabric was $12 a meter (only needed 3m) and just used a staple gun!” she captioned the following images.

Becc via Kmart Hacks & Decor

She additionally added a video to prove it’s real and explain why she only needed 3 metres of fabric.

‘The back is not upholstered because it’s going to be up against a wall,’ Becc said in the video.

‘For the buttons, I upholstered the whole cushion then tied some cotton around [it] to pop the buttons out.’

She went on to explain any extra fabric for the cushions was just tucked into the sides.

So while it’s not exactly a professional job, it’s functional and looks amazing!

The project seemed to inspire a few people to do their own DIY transformations at home but you’ll have to grab the sofa in person instore because it’s completely sold out online.

