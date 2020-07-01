Bunnings Warehouse has launched a range of Discover Garden style kits for the kids to enjoy these holidays.

The Discovery Garden was popular with Woolworths customers last year.

Bunning’s version is called Little Gardeners and comes with different seed packs that can make veggies, sunflowers, pizza ingredient or butterfly garden.

Each pack is $6.16 and contains three packets of seeds, three peat pots, three soil mix pellets, three herb tags and a booklet with growing instructions.

You can also purchase an All-In-One Greenhouse Kit to grow your seedlings, which retails for $16.98.

On the Bargain Life And Style users have been really excited, saying “How cool. My boys would love this!!”

