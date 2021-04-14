A photo of a Bunnings Warehouse customer’s unusual shopping companion has set tongues wagging on social media.

Spotted on Twitter, the image shows a man shopping with a small cage strapped to his back.

Inside the enclosure, there is a grey and pink galah cockatoo, who seems to enjoying his ride.

The custom-made backpack also has a wooden rod inside for the galah to sit on.

Twitter users were quick to say “Just a galah at Bunnings. Hope he enjoyed a snag after his look around,”

Added another: “Yeah, sex is cool and all that. But have you ever been to Bunnings with ya best mate?”

Bunnings have said that ‘all pets are welcome’ as long as they are either “secured safely in a vehicle, on a lead and wearing a muzzle or carried”.