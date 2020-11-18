It’s been a fixture across Australia for a while.. and we always thought that people knew what the W meant in BIG W but people seem to be confused.

TikTok star Toby Rozario has sparked amazement with the fact and his video has been liked 57,000 times!

The video is very simple, it shows a search for ‘What Does Big W Stand For?’ And the result comes back as..

Woolworths.

A Big W spokesperson said “The name originated in 1964 with the opening of the very first Big W in the Jesmond Shopping Centre in Newcastle.’’

“This was also the first shopping centre that Woolworths built and developed themselves, with the Big W name being a reflection of the close relationship the brand has with Woolworths supermarkets.”

The initial stores were more like Myer, so it made sense that ‘ Big W really was a big Woolworths’.

Well, there we go!