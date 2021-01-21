A cheap, and generic, toiletry has been praised online for its ability to transform your loo.

Mums in the Facebook group Mums Who Clean are raving about the ‘ole shaving cream’ that can be picked up from Woolworths for just $2.30.

An Aussie mum said she loves that she can rely on it to keep her toilet area looking and feeling fresh.

The user shared some before and after photos of her sparkling clean toilets.

All you have to do is apply a thick coat of foam on everything that needs a good clean, leave it for 30 minutes and then wipe it off with hot water.

Members started replying to the hack saying “Thanks ladies! Left it for 1.5 hours and the bathroom smells amazing right now!

“Usually It still smells musty after a scrub so it’s definitely worked. All shiny and clean. And smells amazing in here. For now …”

Such a good idea