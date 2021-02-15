Aldi, as we all know, is the ultimate place to make savings.

But one shopper believes they have found out that the home brand toilet paper, is actually just Quilton.

In a Facebook post, the shopper post ‘proof’ that the Aldi’s Confidence Extra Soft tiles paper is made by the giant because of the inside of her paper..

A pack of the Aldi’s Confidence Extra Soft is $3.49 in Aldi, whereas Quilton’s version is $5.80 in Coles.

Users were quick to spot the post, with one saying “I always suspected this! Love the price and the quality!”

“That’s good actually value – I’ve been buying Quilton for $8,” someone else chipped in.

What saving that is!