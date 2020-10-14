Apple announced its new iPhones overnight but there are two things missing for its users and they are under fire for it.

The tech giant informed its customers that there is a new way to charge, called Magsafe, which is a new magnet in the back of phones that will allow better charging.

As a result, the company has said that they will not be othering the charging adapter for the new products..

And no headphones will be given, either.

Apple has said that the idea is to reduce the environmental impact of their product.

The new products will, however, will now come with a lightning to USB-C cable instead of the classic Lightning to USB-A cable. Old cables will still work with them but a new adapter will be needed if you don’t have a USB-C charger.

‘’We are removing these items from the iPhone box, which reduces carbon emissions and avoids the mining and use of precious materials,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

“Removing these also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box. We can fit up 70 per cent more products on a shipping pallet — reducing carbon emissions in our global logistics chain.”

