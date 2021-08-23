I’ve wanted one since the days of watching Mia and Lilly cruise around San Francisco in The Princess Diaries, but alas it’s been over 20 years and I still haven’t made my dreams of owning an electric scooter come true!

But ALDI is swooping in to change that, they’ve got a SEGWAY branded electric scooter, the Ninebot Kickscooter E10 on sale online only for $299.00!

Coming with 1 year of warranty, and currently reduced from $349.00, it’s the perfect gift for your teenage kids to make up for the tough years we’ve all had!

Happy cruising guys!

Beep Beep!