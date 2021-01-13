An Aldi shopper has shared an incredible image of the queue that built at her local ALDI supermarket.

The image was posted to Facebook, with mum Maria saying the ‘crazy scene’ as due to the annual ‘Back To School’ special buys sale.

The event started nationwide today (January 13th) and saw parents flock to the store to buy the popular $14.99 school shoes.

“Another crazy day at ALDI,” wrote Maria on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

“Back to school sale. People everywhere, line up to the end of the store.”

Other shoppers said their stores were just as busy with one saying ‘had to line up for an hour to pay.’

Another added that she managed to grab 10 pairs of the shoes in the sale and it was well worth the wait!