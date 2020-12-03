An Aldi customer has shared a very funny find that she found in a 2020 calendar she purchased from their local store.

Posting on the popular Aldi Fans Australia page, shopper Mick said he was surprised to see that December 1 had been marked as ‘New Years Eve’.

Other members of the group jokingly said: “I would call ALDI prophetic – wanting to get us out of 2020 ASAP!”

An Aldi spokesperson said “We know a lot of people wish 2020 would end a month early.’’

“However, sadly this is just a mistake. We can confirm that New Year’s Eve for 2020 is on December 31.”