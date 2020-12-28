Aldi has been forced to recall its Easy Home Multicyclonic Vacuum Cleaner from stores across Australia due to safety fears.

The product was sold in stores across the ACT, NSW, QLD, SA, Vic and WA from February 5, 2020, to March 3, 2020, and September 5, 2020, to December 9 2020.

The corded bagless vacuum cleaner, which is blue or red, is subject to the recall.

The product can be identified by its label saying “BVC-KPA24 / 700175” or “VCK24 / 702119” which is on the rating label located on the underside of the appliance.

The recall notice says that the vacuum’s motor may overheat when the dust filter is blocked, which can result in a fire.

“If a fire occurs, there is a risk of damage to property, serious injury to the user and other household occupants,” the notice states.

Customers who purchased the product should return it to any Aldi store for a full refund or call the ALDI recall helpline on 1300 124 326 (Monday to Friday, 8.30 am – 5.30 pm AEST)