Another week, another Aldi Special Buys. This time, it is for those who want to feel rich while they clean. How else do you want to feel when you do chores?

A new catalogue posted in Facebook group Simple Savers has revealed that the Special Buys for September 5 will feature a $99.99 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum.

The eagle-eyed shopper who found the catalogue described the product as “very similar” to her Dyson V7.

Aldi’s cordless vacuum boasts a 22 minute run-time on full speed or 35 minutes on low speed. Like a Dyson cleaner, it can be transformed into a handheld device to help you get into tighter spaces.

A shopper who had purchased an Aldi vacuum in the past gave it rave reviews, saying she used it over her Dyson as she finds it “manages to pick up extra stuff out of the carpet and fluffs it up a bit.”

If that isn’t enough, Aldi will also be dropping a $399 robot vacuum for all those lazy folks out there. These ones sold out in 10 seconds when they launched previously, so if you are going to grab one, you’ll have to act fast.

Happy cleaning!

