A popular ALDI recliner has been recalled due to fears it could tip over and cause ‘serious injury’ to those who are using it.

The chair has a SOHL furniture label attached to it and was sold nationally between January 20th 2021 and February 22, 2021.

Product Safety Australia warns that the recliner chair may be unstable and may tip over during use.

“If the chair tips over during use, there is a risk of serious injury to the chair’s occupant and bystanders and/or damage to property.’’

The recalled chair has the producer code 704625.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers should stop using the product and return it ALDI for a full refund.