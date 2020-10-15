Wiggles fans and their parents have been left frustrated after Emma Watkins from The Wiggles revealed a new costume that is for ‘everyone.’;

The costume is exactly what you expect, a yellow skivvy, black and yellow tutu and a big yellow and black bow headband.

Until now, fans have only been able to get hold of an Emma suit with a skirt but it now includes pants too.

Comments on the Instagram post that announced the new product turned quickly, with fans saying “Would have been nice to show boys in skirts too.’

Another said “My grandson still loves wearing the Emma dress.

We are sure The Wiggles didn’t mean to offend anyone!

