An all-new cleaning hack is taking the world by storm and all you need to do is freeze your dishwashing liquid.

A TikTok user brought the trend to the attention of users after she transformed her oven and dairy clothes using the product.

In the first of her videos, user @tanyahomeinspo can be seen touring small amounts of dishwashing liquid into small ice cube trays.

Once they are frozen she then uses just one of the discs to clean her metal racks.

After two wipes of the wire racks, the user says the dirt just ‘slides off’.

Once the product is rinsed, they appear as almost brand new.

TikTok users were left shocked, with one saying “Tried this and it was just as easy as it looks. Amazing.”