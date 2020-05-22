The good people at Arnott’s have really made the transition to a life of isolation quite easy for us.

They are making the task of sticking to a diet impossible, but they’re making isolation easy.

They already gave us their recipe for DIY Scotch Fingers, then followed up with their recipe for Iced Vovo hearts.

But we think this could be their finest creation to be released as part of their #BakeTogether campaign to-date.

SALTED ALMOND TIM TAM BROWNIES!

It’s a genius idea, obviously. But it’s also left us thinking, ‘WHY THE HECK DIDN’T WE THINK OF THIS BEFORE?’

Seriously. We could have been eating Tim Tam Brownies this entire time and instead we were stuck eating boring, old regular brownies or vanilla ice cream with ice magic (which, quite frankly, yawn! Ice Magic should be reserved for six-year-olds).

Anyway, set the oven to 180ᵒC (or 160ᵒC for you fancy fan-forced folks), here’s your…

RECIPE FOR SALTED ALMOND TIM TAM BROWNIES:

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 40-45 minutes

Serves: 16

INGREDIENTS



Melted butter, to grease

120g dark chocolate, chopped

120g butter

1½ cups caster sugar

3x eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup plain flour

1 tsp cocoa powder

½ tsp baking powder

1x (200g) packet of Tim Tams, chopped

½ cup almonds

½ tsp sea-salt flakes

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 180ᵒC (160ᵒC for fan-forced) Grease a 20×20 square cake tin and line with baking paper.

Step 2

Place chocolate and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat and stir until melted. Allow to cool.

Step 3

Stir in sugar to chocolate mixture, add eggs one-by-one, stirring after you add each one. Stir in the vanilla extract.

Step 4

Combine flour, cocoa powder and baking powder in a small bowl. Add flour mixture to the chocolate mixture.

Step 5

Stir until it’s just combined, then stir through Tim Tams. Pour the batter into your prepared tin. Spread the mixture evenly and sprinkle with almonds and sea salt flakes.

Step 6

Bake for 30 minutes, or until it’s firm, set aside to cool, then cut into brownie-like pieces.

Enjoy!