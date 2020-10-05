Indoor plants can liven up a home… but whether they are living their best life is another story.

However, a viral online video could help you revitalise them and it is so easy it’ll make you go… bananas!

TikTok user Lottie Dalziel has revealed an easy way to create an indoor plant fertiliser using a banana peel.

All you need to do is stuff the peel into a jar and fill it with water. Let it sit for 24 hours and then pour the “juice” onto your plants to refresh them. What a hack!

The video has been viewed over 1.3million times. Looks like more plants will be saved this year!

Advertisement