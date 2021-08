In true Aussie style, we’re making the vaccine into a competition. We’ve noticed there seems to be a bit of a divide between the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

As AstraZeneca’s, Will & Woody have first-hand witnessed the arrogance and snobbery of those who have Pfizer.

A caller even went so far as calling Pfizer the ‘premium’ vaccine.

What are your thoughts on the debate?

Have a listen here: