We’ve all heard of silent discos, but have you heard of silent comedy?

After a year off due to a silly thing called lockdown, Arbory Bar & Eatery are bringing back their popular Silent Comedy nights as part of The Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Similar to the silent disco format, guests will whack on headphones and listen to the likes of Jimeoin, Lawrence Mooney, Dolly Diamond, Bev Kilick and more.

The fun part? No one else will be in on the action. Other people will simply see ticket holders sitting at their tables laughing up a storm on the banks of the Yarra River. It’ll look like we’ve lost our minds all over again.

Not only this, but Arbory have also teamed up with Mountain Goat Brewery for a $25 schooner and burger special for just $25 in celebration of the MICF. Sipping on Mountain Goat Summer Ale before a good laugh… fun times.

The Silent Comedy Festival kicks off from Thursday March 25 until Thursday April 15 at Arbory Bar & Eatery, next to Flinders Street Station. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased here.

