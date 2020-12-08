Fans of Apple have been expecting this news for a while now, but they might not have been expecting this price tag.

The company has finally announced a high-end, over-ear headphone alternative to their AirPods, the AirPods Max.

The headphones have been designed with similar features to the $399 AirPods Pro, except they go over your ears and will set you back WAY MORE CASH.

About $500 more, in fact. The new headphones are set to go on sale for AU$899, positioning them as the most expensive headphones the company has ever released.

Let us also remember that this is the company that brought us these monstrosities:

The AirPods Max are set to feature noise-cancelling, on-ear controls and, of course, will be completely wireless.

What do you think, will you be forking over $900 for your next set of Apple headphones?