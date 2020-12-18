Melburnians had a thirst for Corona lager throughout our state’s hard lockdowns.

It’s unclear whether it was the subliminal advertising from the constant talk of a certain virus, or just Melburnians being hilarious, but it seems that Corona (the beer) had a big 2020 in Victoria.

According to sales data released by Dan Murphy’s, Victorians consumed so much Corona Extra Dry that there was a nationwide shortage in November.

The Mexican lager sold best throughout Melbourne’s inner-city.

Meanwhile, local lager Carlton Draught also proved a hit for Vics wanting to get back on the beers in Cranbourne and Lyndhurst.

The more trendy brews like Mountain Goat and Little Creatures proved hits in Point Cook and Sunshine.

Byron Bay’s Stone & Wood Pacific Ale was one of the fastest-growing beers in terms of sales around Melbourne’s eastern and outer south eastern suburbs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beer lovers in the CBD had an international taste, consuming more foreign labels like Heineken, Asahi and the beer for the year, Corona.