Victorians have been quick to snap up tickets to Melbourne’s Anzac Day Dawn Service, with the allocation exhaustion on the day of release.

The 1,400 places had been snapped up within hours and were available on a first come, first served basis.

The Shrine of Remembrance website listed the tickets at 11am on Thursday and just after 8:30pm, the site said they were no longer available.

Those who were successful were only allowed to secure two tickets per booking.

For those who missed out, the event will be livestreamed at 5.40am and Victorians have been encouraged to stand on their driveways for a minute’s silence.