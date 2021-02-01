Residents in Melbourne’s south-eastern suburbs have just lost another fast food outlet, with a long-standing franchise closing its doors.

Hungry Jack’s Ringwood has closed down for good after the restaurant’s lease expired toward the end of last year.

The store had been a long-standing fixture at the corner of Maroondah Highway and Heatherdale Road.

Its closure follows the decision by rival burger chain McDonald’s to shutter one of its outer eastern Melbourne stores at Westfield Knox.

The Herald Sun reports that all employees affected by the store’s closure had been offered jobs at other, nearby restaurants.

It is not yet known whether Hungry Jack’s plan to construct another store in the Maroondah area.