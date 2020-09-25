Congratulations are in order for Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.
The Royal Family have announced the pair, who wed in 2018, are expecting a baby in early 2021.
👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. . The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. . 📸 The couple on their wedding day in October 2018.
As yet there is no news on the gender.
