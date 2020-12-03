A good samaritan has put the pressure off many families by paying off more than $16,000 worth of Christmas lay-bys at a toy store.

The woman who wished to stay anonymous visited the Mr Toys Toyworld at Burleigh Waters in Queensland with two others. Her incredible gesture saw more than 80 lay-bys be cleared off after a tough year.

Many emotional parents had to be consoled by staff over the phone, completely overwhelmed by the generosity.

The trio, who only wished to be called “Santa’s Little Helpers” also returned to the store an hour later to deliver gifts for the staff.

The woman then came back later that evening, picked a lucky customer and paid for their entire Christmas shop which had come to around $3,000-$4,000.

What a wonderful act of kindness at this time of year!