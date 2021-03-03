An Australian couple has come under fire over their ‘tacky’ request for money.

Guests to the wedding were sent a card with a poem on the front of them which encouraged them to withdraw $100 to donate at their wedding.

One of the lines on the ‘wishing well’ card was urging guests to ‘pull our your greens and let it be seen.’’

A photo of the card has since gone viral on Facebook with a user saying “Oh wow. I’ve always wondered what the polite way to ask for money is. I know this ain’t it.’’

And another saying “Greedy. I wouldn’t be surprised if they had an actual ATM at their wedding.”

Well, it didn’t go down well at all!

