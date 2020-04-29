Melbourne has been treated to a universe spectacular as of late, with a pink supermoon and a meteor shower gracing our skies only in the last few weeks.

Now, we’ll get another fantastic sight to view from our doorsteps – an asteroid!

Asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 is expected to fly by our city tonight and will be the biggest of the year, stretching 1-3km in diameter.

We’ll be able to watch it zoom past if the weather clears up around 8pm… but here’s the catch, you’ll need a 20cm telescope to see it.

And don’t worry, this asteroid isn’t going to be another reason to hate 2020. Despite being classified as a “potentially hazardous object” by NASA, it has no potential threat to Earth for at least 200 years. So tonight, it’s just for our viewing pleasure!