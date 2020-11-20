Australians know that Kmart is one of the best places to be, and we certainly love it when people from across the ditch get to experience it too!

Luckily, we’ve been able to see the look on one excited American’s face as she took to social media to share her love of the department store, saying it’s the “only shop you will ever need.”

Katie Payne over the top review of Kmart has been viewed over 509,000 times as she proclaims it is her “absolute favourite store in this country.”

Warning: Katie is so pumped about Kmart, she has a few slips of the tongue!

“It’s fantastic. The only thing that is missing is groceries, but there’s a f***ing Coles right over there, so it’s fine.

“It has everything, the clothes are spot on. I just got these cute a** shorts for five bucks.”

We’re glad you are loving Kmart as much as we do, Katie!