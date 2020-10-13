It’s that time of year again! Amazon Prime Day is here and now’s the time to get your Christmas shopping started!

First things first, to take advantage of these bargains, you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so sign up and enjoy your first 30-days free.

The retailer’s biggest sale event starts today and ends tomorrow!

With great deals on gaming consoles like PS4, XBOX One, Nintendo and more as well as slashed prices on games, fashion, cosmetics, appliances and more!

Here are our top 5 listings:

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Smartphone 256GB, Mystic Grey – $1,139 ($360 discount)

GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera with Dry Bag $349 ($124 discount)

Apple AirPods (Gen 2) $185 ($25 discount)

Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue/Red) $448 ($22 discount) HUAWEI Matebook D 15, 15.6 Inch 8GB+256GB $899 ($200 discount)

For a full list of bargains, check out all of the Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals here.

