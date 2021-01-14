Almost 20 Victorians are being followed up by authorities after potentially being exposed to the UK coronavirus strain in Queensland.

18 people who quarantined at Brisbane’s Hotel Grand Chancellor and arrived in Victoria since December 30 will need to be retested.

“We are contacting them. We are testing them. Some of them will need to isolate. Some will simply need to get a negative test,” Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference on Thursday.

Andrews said that contact tracers had worked throughout the night, describing the situation as “serious.”

“To have 18 people who could be infected with the novel strain, that highly infectious strain out of the UK is of concern to us.”

Greater Brisbane remains a ‘red zone’ and no travellers from the area are permitted to enter Victoria.