Gelato is always a good way to cap off the week, and it’s even better when it’s FREE!

The legends at Gelato Messina will be rocking up to Allpress Espresso Melbourne Roastery in Collingwood and will be handing out complimentary scoops from 11am on Friday March 19.

This won’t be some ordinary treat either – expect coconut, banana and coffee gelato and banoffee pie.

If you need more of a coffee hit, Allpress will have you covered. They’re coming to the table with free affogatos and iced lattes using Messina’s milk. This will be a very delicious afternoon.

Head to Allpress Melbourne Roastery at 80 Rupert Street, Collingwood on Friday March 19. Messina will be serving scoops from 11am-1pm (or while stock is available).