There are a few famous Aldi Special Buys items that will forever go down in history as major sell-outs, and one of those is the rocking chair. Parents and their allies lined up at stores across the country in a bid to get one for their nursery, with some stores selling out in just 30 seconds.

Aldi has made tweaks to its style before, but now they’ve given it a serious makeover and shoppers are going wild with excitement.

As part of their annual baby sale on January 20, the new chair will be available in a faux leather fabric. It has a more sturdier build than the original, and with good reason… IT RECLINES.

As well as the gliding rocking function which will help send babies to sleep, parents will be able put their feet up and relax back.

The feedback on social media has already been positive, with some pointing out how easy the chair will be to clean thanks to the new fabric.

“The leg rest on the rocker is a game changer! So necessary,” one shopper wrote.

“It’s not as pretty, but now that I have a baby I know that it is far, far more practical than the old versions,” another added.

“LEATHER LOOK RECLINER! Get on it!” a third said.

The new chair will be in stores for $229. May the odds be in your favour.

