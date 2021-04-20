Aldi UK is flipping the script and releasing their own line of loungewear.

From hoodies, pyjamas, underwear and socks all sporting the supermarkets’ rainbow-fied logo!

The bad news is that it looks like they’re only releasing in the UK as part of their Special Buys promotion on the 29th of April, the good news is that you can pre-order them on the 25th of April (so maybe they do international shipping?)

Sizes will go from small to XXL, with the grey hoodie rocking a vibrant logo with the rainbow theme running across the series.

The socks have rainbow stripes and the underwear comes in packs of two with a bright red and light grey or two different shades of blue!

Who’s gonna wake up early and try order some from across the pond?

ME!