Make sure you’re checking in on old mate Aldi every Wednesday and Saturday because they drop those insane ‘Special Buys’ and this week is no exception.

People have started reviewing this ‘styling brush’ for it’s affordability and it’s quality.

Normally a heated brush that has mechanical features retails for roughly $60 (at least!) but Aldi has been flogging it for $25!

‘The Visage Rotating Hair Volume Styler Brush’ is a mouthful but APPARENTLY it dries and styles your hair in one go giving you a freshly blow-dried hair effect.

INCREDIBLE.

User PhotoPick uploaded a video on Youtube reviewing the product and viewers seemed pretty impressed in the comments below.

So maybe check if they have any in stock next time you’re in so you can always look like you’re just stepped out of the salon!