I never thought the day would come when I’d contemplate decking my house out in 100% ALDI for Christmas, but 2021 is here and anything can happen.

ALDI is coming with a no-nonsense attitude and bringing a line of gorgeously simple-yet-stylish Christmas décor!!

Note down the date of 17th November because ALDI will stock everything you need in terms of Christmas homewares across THREE ranges of Special Buys.

The most exciting of which, in my personal opinion, is ALDI’s NEW Simply Christmas Special Buys range which includes two styles of wooden Christmas Trees that are going for $79.99 each!

Considering you’ll never have to throw them away, they’re an investment and more sustainable option for you and your family.

Check out the longer list of gorgeous Christmas products available below!

Simply Christmas: Christmas Trees

Wooden Christmas Trees $79.99

Christmas Tree 200mm $29.99

Tree Decorations 6pk $12.99

Natural Look Tree Skirt $17.99

Simply Christmas: Decorations

Seagrass Planters $14.99

Wooden House 7 Piece Set $19.99

Christmas Stocking $6.99

Battery Operated Jute Rope Light 2m $7.99

Simply Christmas: Gifting

Gift Box 2pk $4.99

Kraft Gift Bags 2pk $2.99

Kraft Paper Wrap Rolls 3m $3.99

Gift Wrap Accessories $1.99

Deck The Table

Noel Dinnerware 12 Piece Set $29.99

Noel Servingware $9.99

Cutlery 16 Piece Set $19.99

Red Wine Glasses 6pk $12.99

White Wine Glasses 6pk $12.99

Water Glasses 6pk $12.99

Luxe Table Centrepiece $24.99

Dessert Cutlery or Server Sets $6.99

Salad Servers, Cake Knife and Server or Cake Forks 6pk

Cheese Knife 4 Piece Set $4.99

Thermal Gravy Boat $9.99

Electric Salt or Pepper Mill $9.99

Make It Merry

Stretch Dining Chair Cover 2pk $19.99

Cotton Tablecloth $19.99

Christmas Printed Tablecloth $17.99

Napery Assortment $12.99

Placemat 4pk $12.99

Christmas Hand Towel 2pk $7.99

Christmas Cushion $16.99

Egyptian Cotton Tea Towel 3pk $7.99

Cotton Tea Towel $3.99

Christmas Pillowcase $7.99

