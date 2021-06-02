So we all know heated blankets exists, whatever, that’s so 2020!

They’re available and have always been available at Aldi, Kmart etc. EVERYONE sells them.

So if you have trouble getting toasty in the Winter months then you should definitely invest.

But…

Aldi has changed the game entirely by releasing a heated blanket that PLUGS INTO YOUR CAR!

They’re only going for $29.99 a pop and look like they plug right into your cigarette thingo!

Advertisement

Advertisement

They’ve obviously been made for people who’re camping or travelling but think BIGGER.

They’re perfect for little old me who drives to work in the early hours when it’s devastatingly cold.

Even then, THINK BIGGER.

Think about how life-changing these blankets can be for those who are in the tough times and might be living out of their car.

Winter is absolutely brutal for the homeless so maybe pick up an extra one when you’re in Aldi and drop it off at your local shelter because they’re that affordable!

Advertisement

Advertisement