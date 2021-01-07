Just like that, school holidays are coming to an end as the school year starts again in a few weeks.

As parents take on the made rush of stocking up on term one school supplies, retailers like Big W, Kmart & Aldi have you covered!

On sale from Wednesday, January 13, Aldi has everything your little one needs for a successful 2021 school year.

Highlights from this round of Special Buys include:

Leather School Shoes – Mary Jane, Lace Up & Double Strap

$14.99!



Assorted Stationary – Colour Markers, Colour Pencils, Scissors, Wooden Rulers, Glue, Highlighters and more

From $0.49 – $4.99!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assorted Insulated Lunch Bags

$7.99!

DYMO Letra Tag XR Labelmaker (tape & refill accessories available too!)

$19.99

Aldi’s ‘Back To School’ Special Buys are on sale from 13th January and you can get a preview of the school-tastic deals here!

Advertisement

Advertisement