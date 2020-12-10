It’s a little-noticed code that appears on every ALDI recipe but one customer has found out what it means.

On every receipt that you receive after undertaking a shop, you may have noticed each item has an A or B next to it and then there is an accumulation of all the “A” and “B” items at the bottom of the receipt.

When asking what it meant on the popular Markdown Addicts Australia group, one replied saying “GST-free items are ‘A’. Items that incur GST are ‘B’’

The original poster was intrigued by the answer saying “I always thought the GST is on the items already, not to get charged after it. Is it all shops that do this? I never noticed before yesterday.’’

Another replied: “The item in the shelf is the right price but it is broken up on the receipt.”