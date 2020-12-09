I don’t think I could name anyone who is keen to extend 2020 by a day. After this dumpster fire of a year, we all need a DRINK!

Aldi wants to help you countdown to what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated moments of the year, 11:59PM on New Year’s Eve, with the ultimate advent-style calendar – and it’s PACKED with French sparkling wine!

Their NYE Sparkling Countdown Calendar will help you ring in 2021 with six-days of alcoholic bubbles to enjoy. Kicking off from Boxing Day, pop open a 200ml bottle of sparkling to cheers with as you say goodbye to 2020.

You’ll be able to grab this on your next shopping trip for $39.99 – but you might have to be fast with this one!

The supermarket has also been slinging many other advent calendars filled with alcohol over the past few weeks as well, so this is a PERFECT addition to the line-up!