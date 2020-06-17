There is no denying that Aussies love a good hack to help make life just that little bit easier (or cheaper) so you can imagine everyone’s excitement when one woman revealed her secret to using Aldi shopping trollies without a gold coin or token.

Earlier this week, she took to the Aldi Mums Facebook page to reveal that she stuffs a house key into the slot. It unlocks the trolley and once she’s done, she takes the trolley back and grabs her key.

People had described it as ‘the best life hack ever’ and we imagine many tried it out on their most recent shopping trips. However, the supermarket has made a stern warning to anyone who tries to flout the system.

A spokesperson told news.com.au, “We recommend that our shoppers continue using gold coins or an ALDI trolley token to unlock their trolleys. Other objects may become stuck or damaged.”

“Our trolley tokens can be purchased for 99c at the register. Even better, they double as key rings so you can be sure to never forget it.”

