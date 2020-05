The temperature has officially dropped so naturally, Aldi has us covered!

Their Wednesday Special Buys includes a bunch of winter woolies at incredibly cheap prices.

You can pick up Merino wool knits for less than $35 – bargain!

Yep, their Women’s Merino Cable Knit is just $34.99

And they also have merino scoop tops and tunics for $29.99

Check out the rest of their winter fashion here.

The range goes on sale this Wednesday the 27th of May.

Move fast – no doubt it’ll be flying off the shelf!