With gyms slowly opening around the country, supermarket chain ALDI have heard our calls and are about to drop some super-cheap fitness equipment.
Yep, ALDI’s latest round of Special Buys includes everything from exercise tights, foam rollers, and even an air rower!
We’ve rounded up our top picks below:
Adult’s Compression Tights, $14.99
Women’s Fitness Tights, $14.99
Women’s Puffer Vest, $19.99
Assorted Home Fitness Items, $7.99
Air Rower, $349
The range hits stores on Saturday, 13 June.
You can view the complete range here.
Happy shopping!