With gyms slowly opening around the country, supermarket chain ALDI have heard our calls and are about to drop some super-cheap fitness equipment.

Yep, ALDI’s latest round of Special Buys includes everything from exercise tights, foam rollers, and even an air rower!

We’ve rounded up our top picks below:

Adult’s Compression Tights, $14.99

Women’s Fitness Tights, $14.99

Advertisement

Advertisement

Women’s Puffer Vest, $19.99

Assorted Home Fitness Items, $7.99

Air Rower, $349

Advertisement

Advertisement

The range hits stores on Saturday, 13 June.

You can view the complete range here.

Happy shopping!