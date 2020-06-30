If your dinnerware needs a style update, don’t go spending tons of money on new sets!

ALDI is brining out some seriously chic designs in their special buys next week and of course, in true ALDI fashion, the whole range is super cheap!

It’s called the Timeless Dining Special Buy and it hits stores across Australia with all of it’s monochrome sophistication on Wednesday July 8.

One key item from the range has got to be the Electric Salt and Pepper Mills, which are returning to stores after popular demand.

This luxe for less item comes in a range of colours and they automatically grind once turned upside down. What’s even better is that they’re only $9.99 each! So you can impress your next dinner guests without splashing the cash.

The range also includes:

– Terrazzo serving boards for $19.99

– Dinnerware with a speckled finish (4 pack) for $9.00

– Beautiful serving boards made from American oak wood for $19.99

Your kitchen is about to get a glow up with minimalist elegance for such a small spend!

If you want to grab any of the items you’ll have to head to your nearest ALDI store next Wednesday July 8th!