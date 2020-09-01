Many people have embraced home cooking this year, especially when well-priced gadgets like pie makers and air fryers have hit shelves of our favourite department stores.

One appliance people have been quick to get their hands on were sausage roll makers. From classic beef to dessert flavours, people across the country were flooding social media with their creative recipes.

A lot of people picked up a $29 version at Kmart, however, if you are yet to find one, you’re in luck thanks to Aldi’s new round of Special Buys (where else?)

As part of their ‘Kitchen Refresh’ range on Wednesday, September 9, Aldi will be slinging their own sausage roll makers for $24.99 ($5 cheaper than Kmart’s appliance).

According to shoppers on social media, the day will be like “Boxing Day sales”. Yikes.

