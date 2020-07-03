Aldi Special Buys have come through with goods such as air fryers, TVs and lawnmowers… but they are about to turn it up a notch.

The supermarket has announced their July 11 Special Buys range will feature an eco-friendly Heat Pump Dryer which they promise will save you cash – it’s only $599!

That’s pretty good, considering similar ones can go for $2000.

In a promotional video, Aldi explains more about the 7kg dryer – including its several features and suitability.

Aldi fans have gone crazy over the news and have already locked in their trip to the store.

“I need this! We live in the Macedon Ranges and have four kids. Socks and undies always go in the dryer,” one mum said in an Aldi-dedicated Facebook group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The supermarket does recommend you bring a friend to help get it out of the store – it’s 54kg!